Two Latin America posters have been released for writer/director M. Night Shyamalan’s “After Earth.” The posters feature real life father and son Will Smith and Jaden Smith. The Spanish sentences, “El peligro es real. El miedo es una elección.” under the title translate into English as, “The danger is real. Fear is a choice.” Check them out!

One thousand years after cataclysmic events forced humanity’s escape from Earth, Nova Prime has become mankind’s new home. Legendary General Cypher Raige returns from an extended tour of duty to his estranged family, ready to be a father to his 13-year-old son, Kitai. When an asteroid storm damages Cypher and Kitai’s craft, they crash-land on a now unfamiliar and dangerous Earth. As his father lies dying in the cockpit, Kitai must trek across the hostile terrain to recover their rescue beacon. His whole life, Kitai has wanted nothing more than to be a soldier like his father. Today, he gets his chance.

The action/sci-fi/adventure “After Earth” will open in theaters on June 7th. The film stars Will Smith, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jaden Smith, Zoë Kravitz, Sophie Okonedo, Kristofer Hivju, David Denman, Glenn Morshower, Lincoln Lewis, Sacha Dhawan, Chris Geere, Jaden Martin, Gilbert Soto, Darrell Foster, and Monika Jolly. Stephen Gaghan, M. Night Shyamalan, and Gary Whitta wrote the screenplay with additional dialogue by Michael Soccio. M. Night Shyamalan directs.

Source: cine1