Caliburn here on Earth to present to you the 0.1 of Marvel Now’s Guardians of the Galaxy!



Brian Michael Bendis, who was sensational in writing the Avengers, has now moved to the X-Men and here, the rest of the galaxy. He is joined by Steve McNiven, who worked with Bendis on the New Avengers. The Guardians of the Galaxy is the slated to be the next new entry in the Marvel movie universe. The popularity of the group was really under the DnA team of Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning, that went cosmic with Annihilation. This spun off their Guardians of the Galaxy series which ended in 2010. McNiven turns in an almost movie poster with the profile of Spartax, ghostly looking to the future against a multitude of planets (all rendered in a soft color palette), young Kevin holding his father’s gun, and his Earth home. It opens like Nova with a space shot. In this case with Earth in the distance circa 30 years ago. Then, a two page spread has the credits shown in movie fashion with a dazzling burst from the Earth. There is some dialogue from a woman, Meredith, talking to her mom about breaking up with a guy. Then, there is a series of panels of her talking on a phone on her porch as a spaceship comes in for a crash landing. Meredith approaches the ship, there’s a closeup of her face surrounded by her house light, and the man in shadow emerges from the cockpit.

She pulls the wounded man, J’Son, from the ship and he draws a gun. Her reply is classic, “American! Totally American!” He mutters something in an alien language and then collapses. Meredith suspects that he is from the Air Force and watches over him with a shotgun when J’Son wakes up in her bed covered in bandages. She explains to him that they are in Colorado and surprised that he calls her an Earther. He tells her he is J’Son of Spartax, something she doesn’t grasp that he is an alien until he points up to space. Bendis and Niven show over a series of dialogue free panels J’Son working on his ship, showing Meredith the stars, and sitting by the fireside. J’Son looks at Meredith, they hold hands, and then in a number of horizontal panels they kiss in silhouette, backlit by the fire. Very Starman. The next morning, Meredith wakes up to see J’Son in his flight suit. He tells her that it is time for him to return and fight the war that is going on for his throne. J’Son allows her to keep his gun which he says was made for him. Then, he deactivates the stealth cloak on his ship, boards it, and takes off. Meredith watches him leave and in a sequence of panels, shows her touching her belly.

It moves to twenty years later with the young Peter Quill is reading a comic book which is a good thing. Interesting, is the specific issue, he is reading is Seeker 3000, Marvel Premiere #41 (1978), which was later a limited series by Dan Abnett. His mother, Meredith, takes away the comic and has him go do his homework. McNiven is able to capture a great look of Peter giving his mother a spiteful look when she tells him he looks like his father. This makes Peter angry since he doesn’t think he has a father and he stomps off. The next day, at the school playground, Peter is telling his friend about creating 4,000 superheroes. They are interrupted by some school bullies led by ginger haired Coogan threatening a young girl who he thinks is not American. Most likely Coogan did not see the Bully documentary. Peter does not back down from Coogan and is pushed in the chest. Peter gives him a mean slap that knocks Coogan’s head into a post. Peter starts punching him and the girl brings in a school administrator who pulls Peter away.

Meredith sending her son to clean up as the storm clouds gather. Three lights shine in the dark forest. The bright light resolves to two alien soldiers. Their dialogue is translated revealing their purpose to end the Spartax bloodline. Their guns strike down Meredith with two red beams. Peter tries to check on his mother and the Badoon soldiers blast away at him. He slips out of the window of his bedroom with a model of an X-Wing-like ship that looks like his father’s ship. He reaches his mother’s bedroom and takes out her shotgun. The Badoon break through the door and Peter fires, throwing him back in the closet, he sees the smoking holes in the chests of the Badoon. Something falls and Peter picks it up and examines his father’s gun. A bright light shines. Peter runs as the Badoon ship destroys his house. Peter is flung into the woods and is knocked out by a tree.

He wakes up, bandaged, in a hospital. The nurse tells him that the paramedics found his space t oy and gives him a box containing his father’s gun. This resolves to the present day with the older Peter Quill, Star-Lord, relating the rest of the story. His first appearance was in Marvel Preview #4 (1976). He grew up in orphanages, joined NASA to reach space, and is resentful over his father’s lack of involvement. He promises that the Badoon won’t interfere with Earth again. This leads to a horizontal panel over two pages which shows the assembled Guardians; the backside of Gamora watching them, Rocket Racooon pouring a drink, the green-skinned warrior Drax at the controls with the tree-like Groot over him. Star-Lord toasts a drink to Iron Man for joining their group and their ship takes off to new adventures in the new Guardians of the Galaxy series .

Comic Book provided by:

Comic Madness

12345 Mountain Ave. Unit #J

Chino, CA 91710

(909) 590-5949

Booth #821 at Frank & Son Collectible Show