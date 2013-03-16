Filmmaker Bryan Singer has been keeping fans agog concerning the upcoming “X-Men: Days of Future Past” via his Twitter account. He has just released a photo reminiscent of a police suspect board with photos of actors instead of felons. The images speak for themselves with Singer only giving a brief description of awards the lot of thespians has earned in all.

3 #Oscars, 6 #GoldenGlobes, 1 #BAFTA, 2 #Emmys, 2 #Tonys, 5 #Oliviers, 1 #Ceaser – Now let’s blow s**t up! #XMEN pic.twitter.com/vnmxb8Pdsr

Actor Daniel Cudmore will reprise his role as Colossus, the mutant with the ability to change his flesh to steel from “X2.” Beautiful and multi-talented Chinese actress, singer, and producer Fan Bingbing will portray the homo superior teleporter Blink. The third actor to be cast is “Twilight” saga alum Booboo Stewart. His part in the feature is still a mystery.

What do you think of these new casting choices? It looks as though “X-Men: Days of Future Past” is shaping up to be an action packed, all-star A-list film, but what about the empty spaces on the board?

Here is the plot in more detail:

The storyline alternates between present day, in which the X-Men fight Mystique’s Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, and a future timeline caused by the X-Men’s failure to prevent the Brotherhood from assassinating Senator Robert Kelly. In this future universe, Sentinels (giant mutant-hunting robots) rule the United States, and mutants live in internment camps. The present-day X-Men are forewarned of the possible future by a future version of their teammate Kitty Pryde, whose mind traveled back in time and possessed her younger self to warn the X-Men. She succeeds in her mission and returns to the future, but despite her success, the future timeline still exists as an alternative timeline rather than as the actual future.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” comes to theaters on July 18, 2014. The film stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman, Anna Paquin, Ellen Page, Peter Dinklage, Halle Berry, Daniel Cudmore, Fan Bingbing, and Booboo Stewart. Simon Kinberg and Matthew Vaughn wrote the screenplay, which is adapted from the comic book story written by Chris Claremont and John Byrne. The film is directed by Bryan Singer.

