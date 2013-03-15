What if our greatest heroes became our greatest threat? From the indomitable DC Comics and the makers of the definitive fighting game franchise Mortal Kombat comes Injustice: Gods Among Us, a bold fighting game featuring a large cast of favorite DC Comics icons. Set in a world where the lines between good and evil are blurred, players will experience heroes and villains engaging in epic battles on a massive scale. A deep, original story compliments the fighting action that pits many of the great heroes and villains from the DC universe against each other — Batman, Harley Quinn, Solomon Grundy, Superman, The Flash, Wonder Woman and many others lose their allegiances and fight for Injustice!

Injustice: Gods Among Us is set to be released on April 16 for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and the Wii U.

Click on the video below and watch The Flash vs. Joker, Aquaman vs. Green Lantern, Superman vs. Green Arrow, and Batman vs. Wonder Woman kicking some ass.

The Flash vs. Joker