Filmmaker Bryan Singer (“Jack the Giant Slayer”) has been teasing and dropping hints left and right about his upcoming “X-Men: First Class” sequel “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” So, when asked in a recent interview if the villain Apocalypse would appear in the film, Singer became very nervous and responded by saying…

“I can’t tell you…”

When pressured and asked if the Apocalypse character would require motion capture. Singer expressed himself by saying…

“This is how it gets started, when somebody starts piecing the little bits together…”

Coincidentally, actor Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”) was recently cast for the film in an unspecified role. Speculation was that he would portray the dwarf superhero Puck, who is attached to the Canadian superhero team Alpha Flight. Now attention has been turned to Dinklage voicing the ancient evil mutant Apocalypse.

So, who is Apocalypse?

Apocalypse a.k.a. En Sabah Nur is considered to be the “first mutant.” He is over 5,000 years old with his roots originating from the harsh desert in ancient Egypt. He is easily identifiable by his gray skin and blue lips with mutant powers that have not attained their full potential. Considered immortal, Apocalypse has proven himself to be a persistent and continued adversary of the X-Men and other mutants worldwide.

Here is the plot for “X-Men: Days of Future Past” in more detail:

The storyline alternates between present day, in which the X-Men fight Mystique’s Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, and a future timeline caused by the X-Men’s failure to prevent the Brotherhood from assassinating Senator Robert Kelly. In this future universe, Sentinels (giant mutant-hunting robots) rule the United States, and mutants live in internment camps. The present-day X-Men are forewarned of the possible future by a future version of their teammate Kitty Pryde, whose mind traveled back in time and possessed her younger self to warn the X-Men. She succeeds in her mission and returns to the future, but despite her success, the future timeline still exists as an alternative timeline rather than as the actual future.

So, if Apocalypse is in the film, how does he figure into the storyline?

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” comes to theaters on July 18, 2014. The film stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman, Anna Paquin, Ellen Page, Peter Dinklage, and Halle Berry. Simon Kinberg and Matthew Vaughn wrote the screenplay, which is adapted from the comic book story written by Chris Claremont and John Byrne. The film is directed by Bryan Singer.

