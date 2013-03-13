400 SHARES Share Tweet

Filmmaker Sylvester Stallone took to his Twitter account to update fans on “The Expendables 3” film. Stallone is looking for an unsexy young woman with a sense of humor, who is real and tough. (Might this be the rumored female villain?) Sly is also searching for an actor to portray a brainy tech wizard. Here’s the best part! Could Jackie Chan be a part of this film series? Cross your fingers! Finally, Sly hinted at there being mountains of surprises, and more humor in the storyline with elements of drama. Read the tweets! Tell us what you think.

Sylvester Stallone‏@TheSlyStallone

By young I mean 22 to 27. Not big bruisers but tech wizard, super brains and a young woman who is not a sex symbol but funny ,tough,REAL

Sylvester Stallone‏@TheSlyStallone

No S. Seagal, sorry ,but maybe we get lucky with J. Chan! And some young bloods!!!

Sylvester Stallone‏@TheSlyStallone

EX3 needs NEW blood and more humor…. The films were always meant to be more on the humorous side with moments of drama

Sylvester Stallone‏@TheSlyStallone

Writing EX3 at the moment… there are going to be mountains of surprises..Took the girls riding .. They are loving horses like their folks

The action/adventure/thriller “The Expendables 3” is due in theaters sometime in 2014. The film will star Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham (rumored,) Jet Li (rumored,) Wesley Snipes (rumored,) Dolph Lundgren (rumored,) and Jackie Chan (?) Sylvester Stallone is writing the script based on characters created by Dave Callaham. No director has been assigned at this time.

Sources: Twitter, IMDb