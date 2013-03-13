Writer Seth Grahame-Smith (“Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter”) is having a little fun. He posted a photo today on his Instagram and Twitter accounts teasing fans about “Beetlejuice 2.” Apparently, the script is in the works. Although the photo shows only the lower half of Beetlejuice standing in front of his Apple Computer, one can only wonder if his head has returned to normal size. The last time fans saw the annoying ghost, a witch doctor had sprinkled powder on his head, which caused it to shrink. Enjoy!

Seth Grahame-Smith ✔@sethgs

It’s showtime… http://instagr.am/p/WxAIj1SrS5/

Here is a general description about the film.

A follow-up to the 1988 comedy, “Beetlejuice,” about a ghost who’s recruited to help haunt a house.

The fantasy/comedy “Beetlejuice 2” has been in development limbo for years. Writing partners Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg (“The Hard Times of RJ Berger”) were hired in late 2011 to hammer out a screenplay. Actors Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, and Geena Davis are excited and willing to return for the sequel. Auteur Tim Burton has expressed his interest to occupy the director’s chair in order to journey back into the land of the recently deceased.

Source: Seth Grahame-Smith, screenrant, IMDb