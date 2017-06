400 SHARES Share Tweet

Universal Pictures has released two new TV spots for Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park 3D. The re-mastered version of the film opens in theaters on April 5.

You can view the TV spots below.

stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Samuel L. Jackson and Richard Attenborough, the film is based on the novel by Michael Crichton and is produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Gerald R. Molen.