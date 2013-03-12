Cavorting Caliburn24 here with three more Degrees of Stan Lee.

Didja catch the last Six Degrees of Stan Lee? Click HERE to check it out…Don’t worry, I’ll wait. Okay, wait, did you get through all of them? Alright, now the game which keeps on going, Six Degrees of Stan Lee adds three more degrees.

Brad Pitt.

Stan Lee and Jack Kirby created the Green Goliath (though he was grey in his first appearance) in Incredible Hulk #1 (1962).

Eric Bana starred as Bruce Banner in the Hulk (2003) directed by Ang Lee. Stan plays a security guard along with Lou Ferrigno.

Bana played Hector in Troy (2004)

…starring Brad Pitt as Achilles.

Keira Knightley.

Stan Lee created the Fantastic Four with Jack Kirby in Fantastic Four #1 (1961).

Fanastic Four starred Ioan Gruffudd as Reed Richards. Stan played the only character we know from the comics, Willie Lumpkin.

Gruffudd played Lancelot in King Arthur (2004).

…which starred Keira Knightley as Guinevere.

Robert DeNiro.

Stan Lee wrote the script for Silver Surfer’s first appearance in Fantastic Four #48 (1966) with art by Jack Kirby.

Lawrence Fishburne supplied the voice of Norrin Radd in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007). Stan tries to crash the wedding of Sue and Reed as himself. He tried to do the same with Jack Kirby in Fantastic Four Annual #3 (1965).

Fishburne played Noland in the movie Predators (2010).

Trejo also was in that film and he starred in Machete (2010) as the lead character.

…which also had Robert DeNiro playing Senator John McLaughlin.

True Believers, now it’s your turn. Test the fine minds of the Fridge with your Six Degrees of Stan Lee. Excelsior!

*** Nuke The Fridge contest to win a Marvel Zombies Lithograph Signed by Marvel Comics Legends Stan Lee & Arthur Suydam begins now ***

We wanted to thank our fans for being incredibly supportive of our page and website by having a Giveaway! Make sure to follow the instructions on the giveaway to be entered daily and increase your chances of winning!

Good luck and Thank you! CLICK HERE TO ENTER > http://bit.ly/ZELD1Z