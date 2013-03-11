Envy Us Deviant is our featured cosplayer.

Envy Us Deviant started getting into the cosplay scene in 2005. She began cosplay modeling back in 2010. When she’s not out doing photo shoots she enjoy reading comics, catching up on anime, and venting her frustrations with her favorite fighting games. She is currently the official cosplayer for the web comic Slimy Thief and is featured on sites such as CosplayDeviants.com and Zivity.com . She plans on attending more cons and making more new cosplays this year. More than anything though she loves going to cons and meeting fans. It’s all so much fun and she can’t wait what this con season has in store for her .

Like Envy Us Deviant on her Facebook fan-page HERE> https://www.facebook.com/envy.deviant