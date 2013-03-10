500 SHARES Share Tweet

Last week NtF reported that filmmaker Sam Raimi was proceeding with a fourth installment to the highly popular “Evil Dead” film series. Now news has surfaced that instead of the film being called “Evil Dead 4,” it will actually be titled “Army of Darkness 2,” which is a direct sequel to the last film “Army of Darkness.” Only the Raimi brothers can imagine the continued saga of the tortured hero Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell.)

The potentially new “Evil Dead” franchise reboot film “Evil Dead,” directed by Fede Alvarez premiered Friday night at SWSX (South by Southwest interactive, film and music festival.) After standing in line for hours, fans of the Raimi horror films were pleasantly surprised by Alvarez’s remake. After the screening, a Q&A took place with producers Robert G. Tapert and Bruce Campbell about the new “Evil Dead.” There was no surprise when questions arose about an “Evil Dead 4” film.

Robert Tapert clarified that “Evil Dead 4” is actually going to be titled “Army of Darkness 2.” This is what he had to say.

“That would be Army of Darkness 2. Everybody calls it Evil Dead 4, but Army Of Darkness wasn’t called Evil Dead anywhere except by the fans.”

Bruce Campbell spoke to fans about his possible return as the infamous Ash Williams. He explained.

“Sam threatens this every six months. I’ve heard this a thousand times, because in the back of his mind, he never wants to let go, because he loved making these movies. We all loved making them together. They were a nightmare to make, very difficult, but they lasted the test of time, so he’s not going to let that go, and I’m never going to say ‘no.’ It’ll be me and a walker fighting some other old guy. But that’s what he does and who knows? It may happen.”

Very little has been confirmed in terms of “Army of Darkness 2” moving into production, but “Evil Dead 2” is confirmed to be in the works, and will be a direct sequel to the 2013 version of the horror movie, which arrives next month on April 5th.

“Army of Darkness 2” is scheduled to open theatrically sometime in 2016. The film will star Bruce Campbell, while Sam Raimi and Ivan Raimi will write the screenplay. Sam Raimi directs.

Sources: movieweb, IMDb