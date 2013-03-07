550 SHARES Share Tweet





During an interview with news website Bloomberg, George Lucas confirmed that Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher are set to return for Star Wars Episode 7. My question is, why don’t they (Disney) ever mention Billy Dee WIlliams returning as Lando Calrissian? I mean Lando helped save the galaxy too!

“We had already signed Mark and Carrie and Harrison…Or we were pretty much in final stages of negotiation…So I called them to say, ‘Look, this is what’s going on.’…Maybe I’m not supposed to say that. I think they want to announce that with some big whoop-de-do, but we were negotiating with them…I won’t say whether the negotiations were successful or not.”

Thanks to Ivy Doomkitty for the heads up on this story.