Caliburn24 here with the best party game ever invented this morning. Yes, you can connect Stan Lee to just about any person who has worked in comics or is currently in the business. Stan Lee and Jim Lee? No relation. Just Imagine Wonder Woman written by Stan with art by Jim Lee. Neil Gaiman? Gaiman wrote Marvel 1602 featuring Nick Fury, Daredevil, Fantastic Four, and many other characters created by Stan Lee. Easy. Let’s try something more challenging. Actors. We will start with Julie Andrews. Ready? Let’s get this party started.

1. Julie Andrews.

Stan Lee created Spider-Man with artist Steve Ditko in Amazing Fantasy #15 (1962).

Nicholas Hammond starred as Peter Parker in the Amazing Spider-Man tv series in 1977 to 1979.

Hammond starred in The Sound of Music (1965), he was Fredrich!

…starring Julie Andrews. Hmm, no comic book movies yet for Julie Andrews.

2. George Clooney.

Stan Lee created with the team of Larry Leiber, Don Heck, and Jack Kirby Iron Man in Tales of Suspense #39 (1963).

Iron Man 2 continued the Marvel movie franchise adding Don Cheadle as James Rhodes. Stan is mistaken for Larry King by Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark.

Don Cheadle played Basher Tarr in Ocean’s Twelve (2004).

…starring George Clooney.

3. Val Kilmer (Another actor who played Batman).

Stan Lee created Thor with Larry Leiber and art by Jack Kirby in Journey into Mystery #83 (1962).

Chris Hemsworth starred in Thor (2011) with Natalie Portman. Stan’s cameo is as the truck driver trying to pull up Mjolnir.

Natalie Portman starred in the Star Wars prequels starting with Phantom Menace (1999) directed by George Lucas.

George Lucas wrote and executive produced Willow (1988)

…starring Val Kilmer.

4. Meryl Streep.

Stan Lee collaborated with Jack Kirby on another project, The X-Men #1 (1963). The new team of X-Men appeared in Giant-Size X-Men #1 (1975) by Len Wein and Dave Cockrum.

X-Men (2000) starred Halle Berry as Ororo Monroe (Storm). Stan plays a hot dog vendor when Senator Kelly emerges mutated on the beach.

Halle Berry played Jinx in Die Another Day (2002) starring Pierce Brosnan.

Brosnan was in the musical Mamma Mia! (2008)

… a lso starring Meryl Streep.

5. Jennifer Connelly.

Stan Lee created Matt Murdock with Bill Everett in Daredevil #1 (1964).

Ben Affleck played Matt Murdock in 2003’s Daredevil. Stan’s life is saved by the teenage Daredevil.

He directed and starred in Argo (2012), best picture by the way.

Alan Arkin also starred in the film as filmmaker Lester Siegel.

Arkin played the inventor Peevy in Rocketeer (1991).

…starring Jennifer Connelly as Jenny.

6. David Tennant.

Stan Lee worked on Captain America starting with Tales of Suspense #58 (1964) with art by Don Heck. Cap was created in 1941 by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby.

Captain America: The First Avengers (2011) starred Chris Evans and Hugo Weaving as the Red Skull. Stan’s cameo is as a World War II general.

Weaving was also Elrond in the Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey (2012).

Aidan Turner played Kili in that film and also was Mitchell in the BBC’s Being Human (2009 – 2012).

Russell Tovey also starred in Being Human (2008 – 2012) as the werewolf George Sands .

Tovey played Midshipman Frame in “Voyage of the Damned” a 2007 episode of Doctor Who

…played by David Tennant. Okay this was really just an excuse to tie in my favorite movies and shows.

How many degrees are you from Stan Lee? You can get only one away if you meet him at the April 13 Cosplay Con. Shameless plug. `Nuff said.