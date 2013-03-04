Actor Harrison Ford has signed on to play a legendary newscaster in Paramount Pictures’ “Anchorman: The Legend Continues.” This will be a chance for Ford to flex his comedic muscles, something he rarely gets to do.Ford is said to portray a legendary newscaster a la Tom Brokaw in this comedy sequel directed by Adam McKay. This is reminiscent of Jack Nicholson’s cameo appearance as Anchorman Bill Rorich in James L. Brooks’ 1987 romance/comedy hit “Broadcast News.”

2012-2013 has been a busy year for Ford. He has completed work on three films, which include: the Jackie Robinson biopic “42,” the thriller “Paranoia,” and the science fiction/action film “Ender’s Game.” Fans are excited by Ford reprising his role as scoundrel and smuggler Han Solo in Disney’s new Star Wars trilogy.

Here is a brief storyline for the Will Ferrell comedy.

The continuing on-set adventures of San Diego’s top rated newsman.

The comedy “Anchorman: The Legend Continues” will open in theaters on December 20th. The film stars Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Christina Applegate, Luke Wilson, David Koechner, James Marsden, Harrison Ford, Meagan Good, Dylan Baker, and John C. Reilly (rumored.) Will Ferrell and Adam McKay wrote the screenplay from characters created by Will Ferrell. Judd Apatow and Kevin Messick will produce, while Adam McKay directs.

Source: THR, IMDb