With the press junket in full swing in London on Disney’s “Oz the Great and Powerful,” director Sam Raimi organized a “Meet the Filmmakers” event with actor Zach Braff. Open to the public, questions about Raimi’s “Evil Dead” series flew faster than Deadites could swallow souls.

Raimi revealed some shocking and pleasing news, a Disney Official Twitter quoted him as saying:

“I would love to make Evil Dead 4. My brother and I plan to work on the script this summer.”

The brother in question is most likely Sam’s usual writing partner Ivan Raimi. They have collaborated on screenplays for “Dark Man,” “Army of Darkness,” “Spider-Man 3,” and “Drag Me to Hell.”

In April, director Fede Alvarez’s reboot of the “Evil Dead” series will open in theaters. This will mark a rare scenario where two ongoing series based on the same film will run parallel with one another.

There is no news on whether actor Bruce Campbell will return to play Ash Williams. He is currently playing character Sam Axe on USA Network’s “Burn Notice” series.

The last we saw of Ash was at the end of “Army of Darkness.” Here is what happened.

Ash had told his fantastic tale of magic, time travel, and fighting demons to an S-Mart co-worker. Failing to quote the magic words correctly, Ash is attacked by a Deadite. A brilliant and violent battle ensues inside S-Mart with Ash killing the creature. Even though the curse of the Old Ones will summon more Candarian Demons, Ash still has a moment to dip a female co-worker in his arms and says, “Gimme some sugar baby!” Then, he plants a big, wet kiss on her.

As a timeline reference, the “Evil Dead” series has been around for nearly 30 years.

The first “Evil Dead” film was released on April 24, 1983.

“Evil Dead II” opened in theaters on March 13, 1987.

“Army of Darkness” was released on February 19, 1992.

The “Evil Dead” reboot is scheduled to open in theaters on April 5th. Fede Alvarez directs.

“Evil Dead 4” is scheduled to open sometime in 2016. The film will star Bruce Campbell (rumored,) while Sam Raimi and Ivan Raimi will write the screenplay. Sam Raimi directs.

Source: BleedingCool, IMDb