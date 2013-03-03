Join Regency Theatres, the Azusa Film Society, the Merchants & Management of Citrus Crossing, and Nuke the Fridge for Flashback Tuesday Night at the Foothill Cinema in Azusa, California on Tuesday evening when we take you back to 1959 for the hit musical “Grease” starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. The event begins at 7:30 p.m., and admission is only $6.00 per person. Also, slick back your hair, put on a leather jacket, and wear your poodle skirt because there will be prizes for costumes and movie trivia. Remember, “Grease is the word!” Here’s the information!

Foothill Cinema

854 E. Alosta

Azusa, CA 91702

626.334.6007

www.regencymovies.com.

Plot:

Good girl Sandy and greaser Danny fell in love over the summer. But when they unexpectedly discover they’re now in the same high school, will they be able to rekindle their romance?

See you there!