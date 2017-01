Sandra Toure here to let you know that Video game walkthroughs are always an option.

Maybe you’re not sure if you want to purchase a specific game or if you’re like me and can’t afford to play half of the games that are being sold. Why don’t you check out commentators on YouTube?! They give justified reviews of the games they play and entertain you all at once! Check out these three commentators to get a taste of what to expect!

TheRadBrad

GhostRobo

Tetraninja