350 SHARES Share Tweet

With the turnover of showrunners as frantic and unpredictable as the characters being killed off in front of the camera, Scott M. Gimple has been confirmed as the new showrunner for AMC’s “The Walking Dead.” Gimple will become the show’s third showrunner since Frank Darabont and Glen Mazzara left after creative differences with host cable channel AMC. The show will begin production of its fourth season on May 6.

Gimple penned several pivotal episodes for the show including Season Two’s midseason, “Pretty Much Dead Already,” which shockingly revealed Carol’s daughter Sophia as one of the “walkers” housed in Hershel’s barn.

With Gimple’s confirmation as showrunner, co-executive producer and producer Greg Nicotero and Tom Luse will join the ranks as executive producers alongside Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert, and Robert Kirkman, who created the comics on which the hit series is based. Kirkman had this to say on Gimple’s promotion.

“Scott has been an essential part of this show since he came aboard at the very beginning of season two. He’s contributed to guiding this show in a substantial way that has resulted in a lot of the key scenes and storylines fans have dubbed signature moments of ‘The Walking Dead.” I am thrilled to begin work on a brand new season of ‘The Walking Dead’ with Scott at the helm, and I truly believe we could be embarking on what will be the best season of this show yet.”

Gimple chimed in by saying.

“I’m thrilled to continue the tradition of the spectacular, cinematic, horrifying, exciting and emotional storytelling of ‘The Walking Dead.” I’m a huge fan of the comics, and started with the show on the other side of the set, as an avid viewer. Over the past two years, it’s been an incredible privilege making such great television with the best cast and crew I’ve ever worked with – I can’t wait to make some more.”

The show earned an Emmy Award for Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup work for two consecutive years running (2011 and 2012) for Greg Nicotero and his KNB EFX team. Nicotero has also directed several episodes, while Tom Luse manages and supervises the daily operation of the series. Joel Stillerman, AMC’s executive vice president of original programming, production, and digital content had this to say about the three gentlemen.

“Scott’s voice has been an integral one since he joined the show. Greg Nicotero is a true artist whose work is simply brilliant. And, Tom Luse has really created the machine that allows this very large show to get made week to week. We congratulate all three in their new roles on the series and look forward to ramping up production on season four.”

The show will return with 16 episodes in October. It is currently in the second half of its third season.

Source: The Wrap