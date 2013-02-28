“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” director Marc Webb tweeted out this photo of a Russian ring tattoo book, which more than likely is tied into the character Aleksei Sytsevich (actor Paul Giamatti) who is also known as The Rhino. Webb’s tweet includes the word “pravda,” which when translated into English means “truth.” In addition, it’s Day 18 on the set and actors Andrew Garfield (Peter Parker) and Shailene Woodley (Mary Jane Watson) film a scene together. It seems Mary Jane is a motorcycle aficionado, while Peter attempts to repair his broken down car. Check them out!

Day 18. #pravda pic.twitter.com/GaSRdoqAbu

Here’s the basic plot for the film.

Peter Parker’s life is busy – between fighting crime as Spider-Man and spending time with the girl he loves, Gwen Stacy, high school graduation can’t come quickly enough. Peter remembers the promise he made to Gwen’s father to protect her by staying away, but that’s a promise he can’t possibly keep. Things get complicated when a new villain, Electro, arrives on the scene along with the return of Parker’s old friend, Harry Osborn. To top it off, Peter uncovers new clues about his past.

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” is currently in production. The film will be released in 3D on May 2, 2014. It will star Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, Dane DeHaan, Shailene Woodley, Sally Field, Martin Sheen, Felicity Jones, Paul Giamatti, Chris Cooper, Colm Feore, and Brian Haley. Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, and Jeff Pinkner wrote the screenplay based on a previous draft by James Vanderbilt from characters created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee. The film will be produced by Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach. Marc Webb directs.

