During a press event for the movie Dead Man Down actor Terrence Howard was asked by Nestor Bentancor from the website Desde Hollywood what his thoughts where on how the Iron Man franchise has evolved.

Here’s what he told Bentancor:

“It’s similar to what happens with my character in this movie: He had lost a lot. Thought he was maintaining and holding his ground. All the things he was building his future on was not going to sustain him. Unfortunately he went after and tried to seek his own revenge.

I had a decision to make. I could have sought revenge against Marvel and all. But I learned something in life. You know?

That everything is controlled by this wave particle theory. Often times when we are moving up in this wave field we are looking up. But the moment that we are reaching the descent we are still looking up. Guess what: we are falling.

But if you turn and orient yourself in the direction that you are going in, you will gain momentum and a great deal of inertia so you reflect off the valley and you miss the next two or three downward falls.

I love the fact that Iron Man put me on a world stage and tested my strength of character. Because I chose not to fight back, not to deal with the allegations, but to continue forward and do what I had to do.

I had to start all over: went from making $6 million a movie, back to $60 thousand a movie. But as long as you don’t give up you are able… I’ll make $20 million soon. Because I have learned the lessons of yesterday. “

As you may recall Howard played Coronel James Rupert “Rhodey” Rhodes in the first Iron Man movie and after a fallout with the studios he was replaced by Don Cheadle in the next two films.

Source Desde Hollywood

