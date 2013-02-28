A teaser trailer for the horror film “The Conjuring” has arrived.

Before Amityville, there was Harrisville. Based on a true story, “The Conjuring” tells the horrifying tale of how world renowned paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren were called upon to help a family terrorized by a dark presence in a secluded farmhouse.

Forced to confront a powerful demonic entity, the Warrens find themselves caught in the most terrifying case of their lives.

From New Line Cinema comes a feature film drawn from the case files of married demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren. “The Conjuring” stars Academy Award® nominee Vera Farmiga (“Up in the Air,” “Orphan”) and Patrick Wilson (“Watchmen,” “Prometheus”) as the Warrens, and Ron Livingston (HBO’s “Band of Brothers”) and Lili Taylor (“Dog Fight”) as Roger and Carolyn Perron, residents of the house.

Joey King (“Crazy, Stupid, Love,”) Shanley Caswell (“Detention,”) Haley McFarland (TV’s “Lie to Me,”) Mackenzie Foy (“The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn”) and newcomer Kyla Deaver play the Perrons’ five daughters, and Sterling Jerins (upcoming “World War Z”) is the Warrens’ little girl, Judy.

James Wan (“Saw,” “Insidious”) directs from a screenplay by Chad Hayes and Carey W. Hayes (“The Reaping.”) The film is produced by Peter Safran, Tony DeRosa-Grund and Rob Cowan, with Walter Hamada and Dave Neustadter serving as executive producers. Reuniting with the director are members of his “Insidious” creative team, director of photography John Leonetti, editor Kirk Morri and costume designer Kristin M. Burke, and his “Saw” production designer, Julie Berghoff. The music is composed by Joseph Bishara.

New Line Cinema presents an Evergreen Media Group/a Safran Company Production of a James Wan Film: “The Conjuring.” The film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company.