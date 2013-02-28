One of last summer’s hit films, the “Alien” prequel “Prometheus,” grossed over $403 million worldwide. Not a studio to look a gift horse in the mouth, 20th Century Fox is moving ahead on a sequel, according to lead actress Noomi Rapace.

At the press junket for the upcoming film “Dead Man Down,” Rapace responded to questions about “Prometheus 2.” This is what she had to say.

“They’re working on the script. I met Ridley in London a couple of weeks ago. I would love to work with him again and I know that he would like to do another one. It’s just like we need to find the right story. I hope we will.”

Rapace was asked about her experience on the film. She went on to describe her working relationship with director Ridley Scott, and the trials and tribulations that she endured while shooting the mystery/sci-fi/adventure.

“I love working with Ridley. It was pure joy. It was really hard work sometimes. My body was a complete mess – I had bruises and cuts and emotionally I was a bit slammed. But being in his world and his universe was such an amazing experience.”

With audiences having mixed reactions to the storyline in “Prometheus,” Rapace discussed her reaction to the film. This is what she implied.

“And it’s interesting because people, most people I’ve talked to who see the movie, see things that are quite different. Some people who see the movie many times and discover new things. There are all these religious aspects and there are very interesting conversations,” Rapace explained. “And for me, if we do a second one, there are a lot of things to explore in there and to continue.” She added: “I would love to do it.”

The original straightforward storyline for “Prometheus” was fractured into different directions by screenwriter Damon Lindelof (“Lost.”) He is not attached to write the sequel. Lindelof is busy working on a series for HBO, and crafting the script for the Disney film “Tomorrowland.”

Rapace was asked if the studio had hired a writer for “Prometheus 2.” She responded by saying…

“You would have to ask someone at the studio about who the writer is.”

When prodded about giving a hint about who the writer might be, Rapace responded curtly with just one word.

“No!”

“Prometheus 2” is scheduled for release within the next few years. Noomi Rapace and Michael Fassbender are tentatively scheduled to star in the sequel. The script is currently being penned. Ridley Scott is expected to direct.

Source: indiewire, IMDb