With original X-Men actors Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart reprising their roles in “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” fans have been wondering if the older versions of Magneto and Professor Xavier will meet up with their younger selves played by James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender respectively. This is what McAvoy had to say about the topic, which would have him and Patrick Stewart sharing screen time.

“It’ll be cool, but I don’t think we get any scenes together, sadly. I don’t think there’s any future self talking to past self.”

Here is the plot for the film in more detail:

The storyline alternates between present day, in which the X-Men fight Mystique’s Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, and a future timeline caused by the X-Men’s failure to prevent the Brotherhood from assassinating Senator Robert Kelly. In this future universe, Sentinels (giant mutant-hunting robots) rule the United States, and mutants live in internment camps. The present-day X-Men are forewarned of the possible future by a future version of their teammate Kitty Pryde, whose mind traveled back in time and possessed her younger self to warn the X-Men. She succeeds in her mission and returns to the future, but despite her success, the future timeline still exists as an alternative timeline rather than as the actual future.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” comes to theaters on July 18, 2014. The film stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman, Anna Paquin, and Ellen Page. Simon Kinberg and Matthew Vaughn wrote the screenplay, which is adapted from the comic book story written by Chris Claremont and John Byrne. The film is directed by Bryan Singer.

Source: Empire