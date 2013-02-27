Last week, Nuke the Fridge reported that director Matthew Vaughn (“Kick-Ass”) was hired by 20th Century Fox to produce various Marvel properties in development at the studio. His presence would assist Fox from letting the rights lapse to Marvel’s “Fantastic Four,” which would revert over to Disney if a film did not go into production soon. Not content to let the momentum die down, Fox has made the reboot a priority by calling in the cavalry. Best-selling author and screenwriter Seth Grahame-Smith (“Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter”) has finished polishing the screenplay for the super hero team film.

The last time the studio released a Fantastic Four film was in 2007, which was the sequel to the first film that was released in 2005. The pair of movies featured actors Ioan Guffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, and Michael Chiklis who portrayed Mr. Fantastic, the Invisible Girl, the Human Torch, and The Thing respectively.

Even though the films did well at the box office, hardcore fans and devotees of the comic book were not as enthused as general audiences. Sources say that the reboot is taking a grounded superhero and sci-fi approach to the heroes and will tap deep into the comics mythology, which featured not just the better-known villains such as Doctor Doom and Galactus, but also alien races such as the Kree and the Skrulls, and the anti-matter universe known as the Negative Zone.

“The Fantastic Four” is slated for a March 6, 2015 release. No actors have been cast at this time. Ashley Miller and Jeremy Slater wrote the screenplay based on the story written by Jeremy Slater, Zack Stentz, and Josh Trank from characters created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee. Josh Trank directs.

Source: TheHollywoodReporter