550 SHARES Share Tweet

As filming continues in the New York City area for The Amazing Spider-Man 2 several new images showing Andrew Garfield in the Spider-Man suit have leaked. Although the new costume looks a bit weird in these pictures expect it to look much better when we see it in action.

Plot:

In The Amazing Spider-Man™ 2, for Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield), life is busy – between taking out the bad guys as Spider-Man and spending time with the person he loves, Gwen (Emma Stone), high school graduation can’t come quickly enough. Peter hasn’t forgotten about the promise he made to Gwen’s father to protect her by staying away – but that’s a promise he just can’t keep. Things will change for Peter when a new villain, Electro (Jamie Foxx), emerges, an old friend, Harry Osborn (Dane DeHaan), returns, and Peter uncovers new clues about his past.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 opens in theaters on May 2nd, 2014 and stars Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, Shailene Woodley, Sally Field, Dane DeHaan, Andrew Garfield, Martin Sheen, Felicity Jones. The film is directed by Marc Webb.

550 SHARES Share Tweet