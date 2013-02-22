Will Ferrell and the most of the original cast of the first “Anchorman” film will return in “Anchorman: The Legend Continues” with a couple of new faces joining the team to liven things up. Earlier this month, cast member Christina Applegate (“Married with Children”) let it slip via Twitter that comedic actress Kristen Wiig (“Bridesmaids”) would be joining the production. Now, X-Men’s Cyclops James Marsden has come aboard reportedly as a rival anchor and nemesis to Will Ferrell’s Ron Burgundy.

With an estimated $50 million budget, the sequel is scheduled to begin production in Atlanta sometime in March. Adam McKay is directing the December 20th Paramount Pictures release for Gary Sanchez Productions and Apatow Productions.

Here is the storyline for the film.

The continuing on-set adventures of San Diego’s top rated newsman.

The comedy “Anchorman: The Legend Continues” will open in theaters on December 20th. The film stars Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Christina Applegate, Luke Wilson, David Koechner, and James Marsden. Will Ferrell and Adam McKay wrote the screenplay from characters created by Will Ferrell. Judd Apatow will produce, while Adam McKay directs.

Source: deadline, IMDb