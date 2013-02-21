This July actor Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine in Marvel and 20th Century Fox’s “The Wolverine.” The trailer for the feature is expected to arrive in theaters sometime at the end of March. A sequel to “Wolverine: Origins,” the film follows Logan (Hugh Jackman) to Japan where he searches for any trace of his mysterious and tumultuous past. The photo features the always wary Logan looking over his shoulder, after partaking in some of Japan’s evening entertainment.

PHOTO: The past is always behind you, but the memories still remain.

#TheWolverinetwitter.com/WolverineMovie…

— The Wolverine (@WolverineMovie)

Here is the storyline for the film:

Wolverine travels to Japan to train with a samurai warrior.

“The Wolverine” is scheduled to open in theaters on July 26th. The film stars Hugh Jackman, Brian Tee, Will Yun Lee, Svetlana Khodchenkova (rumored,) Hiroyuki Sanada, Tao Okamoto, Rila Fukushima, James Fraser, Luke Webb, Hal Yamanouchi, and Nobuaki Kakuda. Mark Bomback, Scott Frank, and Christopher McQuarrie wrote the screenplay based on the comic book story by Chris Claremont and Frank Miller. James Mangold directs.

