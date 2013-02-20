550 SHARES Share Tweet

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” director Marc Webb tweeted out this message and photo for ravenous Spidey fans. Apparently, it’s Day 11 on the shoot and the FBI have come calling. It’s not Mulder and Scully who are showing off their badges. Could this investigation be about Peter Parker’s missing parents? What would be your guess? Check out the agents and see if you are able to recognize them!

Marc WebbVerified account‏@MarcW5 hrs

Day 11. #knockknock pic.twitter.com/EgEAYYfo

“The Amazing Spider-Man 2” is currently in production. The film will be released in 3D on May 2, 2014. It will star Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Jamie Foxx, Dane DeHaan, Shailene Woodley, Sally Field, Martin Sheen, Felicity Jones, Paul Giamatti, and Colm Feore. Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, and Jeff Pinkner wrote the screenplay based on a previous draft by James Vanderbilt from characters created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee. The film will be produced by Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach. Marc Webb directs.

Source: Marc Webb via Twitter