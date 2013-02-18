Disney is not taking any chances with their $200 million epic “Oz: The Great and Powerful.” Actors James Franco and Rachel Weisz were making late night appearances last week on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” promoting the fantasy film. Franco brought the clip, which featured his character The Wizard going on an exciting bubble ride, while Weisz introduced the clip which showcased her character Evanora in a heated discussion with her sister and fellow witch Theodora (Mila Kunis.) Check them out!

You can watch the video here:

http://abc.go.com/watch/jimmy-kimmel-live/SH559060/VD55274782/jimmy-kimmel-live-21313

http://abc.go.com/watch/jimmy-kimmel-live/SH559060/VD55275203/jimmy-kimmel-live-21413

Here is the storyline for the film.

Oscar Diggs (James Franco,) a small-time circus magician with dubious ethics, is hurled away in a hot air balloon from dusty Kansas to the vibrant Land of Oz. At first he thinks he’s hit the jackpot-fame and fortune are his for the taking. However, that all changes, when he meets three witches, Theodora (Mila Kunis,) Evanora (Rachel Weisz,) and Glinda (Michelle Williams,) who are not convinced he is the great wizard everyone’s been expecting. Reluctantly drawn into the epic problems facing the Land of Oz and its inhabitants, Oscar must find out who is good and who is evil before it is too late. Putting his magical arts to use through illusion, ingenuity-and even a bit of wizardry-Oscar transforms himself not only into the great and powerful Wizard of Oz, but into a better man as well.

The action/adventure/fantasy film “Oz: The Great and Powerful” will open in theaters on March 8th. It stars James Franco, Mila Kunis, Rachel Weisz, Michelle Williams, Zach Braff, Abigail Spencer, Joey King, Bill Cobbs, Tony Cox, Martin Klebba, Tim Holmes, Mia Serafino, Toni Wynne, Ted Raimi, Jon Overgaauw, Francisca Viudes, and Otis Winston. Mitchell Kapner, and David Lindsay-Abaire wrote the screenplay based on the novel “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” by L. Frank Baum. Sam Raimi directs.

Source: Jimmy-Kimmel-Live