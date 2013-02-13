Joseph Kosinski‘s new sci-fi action film, Oblivion, has a new trailer and poster. You can view them below.



Here’s the new poster

Oblivion synopsis:

Tom Cruise stars in Oblivion, an original and groundbreaking cinematic event from the director of TRON: Legacy and the producer of Rise of the Planet of the Apes. On a spectacular future Earth that has evolved beyond recognition, one man’s confrontation with the past will lead him on a journey of redemption and discovery as he battles to save mankind.

The movie is directed by Joseph Kosinski and stars Tom Cruise, Morgan Freeman, and Andrea Riseborough.

Oblivion opens in theaters April 19, 2013