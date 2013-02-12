Last week Nuke the Fridge reported that the “Justice League” film was in deep trouble. Nothing could be further from the truth. By all accounts, the initial screenplay written by Will Beall (“Gangster Squad”) was downright terrible. Also, Warner Bros and DC Comics want to wait to see how the “Man of Steel” fares at the box office this summer. Now word has it that not only do they want to see how the “Man of Steel” does, but they want to see if any sequels it may spawn will actually turn a profit for the company. In addition, Warner Bros. and DC Comics don’t want to screw up any chances for the untitled Batman reboot, so they’ve pushed the “Justice League” film back to 2021. Will anyone care by then?

The “Justice League” film was supposed to introduce the new Batman before giving him his own solo reboot. With Batman being so profitable for the studio, they did not want to jeopardize the winged one’s chances of making a bad impression in a team feature. So, Warner Bros. is biding their time by letting the Superman trilogy play out, which means the next two films will be released in 2015, and 2017 with the Batman reboot arriving sometime in 2019. With this cautious strategy in play, the “Justice League” film would safely open in 2021.

Website Batman on Film unveiled these justifiable facts.

“Don’t worry about the Batman [film] franchise…it’s [Warner Bros.’] most valuable [DC Comics-based] asset…I believe that they are now looking at introducing [the rebooted] Batman in a solo film, though that will likely take place later than they initially had planned. They are extremely worried how a [Batman film franchise] would be affected if Justice League bombs…and rightfully so. The fact that what should be the core fan base of a Justice League film isn’t on board is making them sweat as well.

If Superman is huge, then they’ve bought themselves some time and will have a franchise to hang their hat on for seven, eight years. The need for Batman won’t be as great, and [the reboot] of that franchise can wait until the Superman trilogy is done.”

What can you make of this strange turn of events?

“Superman: Man of Steel” will open in theaters on June 14, 2013. Actor Henry Cavill will play Clark Kent/Superman. Other members of the cast include Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, Antje Traue, Lawrence Fishburne, Russell Crowe, Ayelet Zurer, Henry Lennix, Christopher Meloni, Michael Kelly, and Richard Shiff. Charles Roven, Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan and Deborah Snyder are producing the “Man of Steel.” The screenplay is written by David S. Goyer (“Batman Begins”), which is based on a story created by David S. Goyer and Christopher Nolan. Zack Snyder (“Watchmen,” “300”) directs.

Source: Batman on Film