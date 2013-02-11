Writer/director Lawrence Kasdan has been tapped by Disney to write “Star Wars: Episode VIII,” which will fall in line after “Star Wars: Episode VII” debuts in 2015. It is unsure if he will be writing the standalone films for the Han Solo and Boba Fett spin-off features or the rumored Yoda and Emperor Palpatine films. What Kasdan did want to emphasize in a recent interview is that he wants the franchise to ‘start fresh.’

“I’m trying to start fresh. There are certain pleasures that we think the saga can bring to people that they’ve been missing, and we’re hoping to bring them that, and at the same time, have them feel that it’s all new.”

Kasdan also discussed how creator George Lucas asked him to take up writing duties on the new Star Wars saga last fall.

“George sort of brought me into this part of it, and he’s stepping back from the company. He’s sort of given his blessing to everybody, and he’ll be there if you need him. I think everyone’s interested to see where this can go. It’s been some very different places over 30 years …. I think with J.J., we’ll get something entirely new.”

The as of yet untitled “Star Wars: Episode VII” film is expected to open in theaters in May of 2015. Academy Award winning screenwriter Michael Arndt (“Little Miss Sunshine”) is penning the script. J.J. Abrams will direct.

Source: The Los Angeles Times