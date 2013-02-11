400 SHARES Share Tweet

Paramount Pictures is still whetting the appetites of fans by releasing two more “Star Trek Into Darkness” photos. The photos were published on the Star Trek mobile application. One photo features Captain Kirk (Chris Pine) and Commander Spock (Zachary Quinto) in what appears to be a heated discussion. The second photo depicts Captain Kirk and villain John Harrison (Benedict Cumberbatch) facing off against one another. Check them out!

Based on the original Gene Roddenberry television series, “Star Trek Into Darkness” will beam its way into theaters on May 17, 2013 in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D formats. The film will star Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Karl Urban, Zoë Saldana, Simon Pegg, John Cho, Anton Yelchin, Benedict Cumberbatch, Alice Eve, Bruce Greenwood, Peter Weller, Noel Clarke, Nolan North, Nazneen Contractor, Elly Kaye, Nick Tarabay, Heather Langenkamp, Ningning Deng, Tom Archdeacon, Ser’Darius Blain, Joseph Gatt, and Kraisit Agnew. Alex Kurtzman, Damon Lindelof, and Roberto Orci wrote the screenplay. J.J. Abrams directs.

Source: TrekMovie.com

