Join Regency Theatres, the Azusa Film Society, the Merchants & Management of Citrus Crossing, and Nuke the Fridge for Flashback Tuesday Night at the Foothill Cinema in Azusa, California. This week’s feature is writer/director John Hughes’ 1984 hit “16 Candles.” The event begins at 7:30 p.m., and admission is only $6.00 per person. Also, there will be prizes for costumes and movie trivia. So come join the fun and relive the classic moments from “16 Candles.” Here’s all the information you need to know.

Foothill Cinema

854 E. Alosta

Azusa, CA 91702

626.334.6007

www.regencymovies.com