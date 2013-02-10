A few images from the Toy Fair in New York City have provided us with a closer look at Zod, Faora, Jor-El And Superman from Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel. The pictures, that where first posted on Toyark, are of 1/6 scale statues of some of the characters that will seen in the movie.

The statues provide amazing detail and you can check them out below.

Plot:

A young journalist raised by his adoptive parents after he was transported to Earth in infancy from the dying planet of Krypton finds himself in the position to save humankind after Earth is attacked.

Man of Steel is directed by Zack Snyder and stars Henry Cavill, Russell Crowe, and Amy Adams.

Man of Steel opens in theaters on June 14, 2013.