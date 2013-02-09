The Nuke the Fridge dot-com’s featured Cosplayer is the “Amazing T.”

Terrance Thompson, better known as “Amazing T,” is a man of many great costumes. Yet the one that really stands out is his Spider-Man cosplay. If you ever see Thompson as Spidey in person you will think the character has come to life and is standing in front of you!

Check out his images and bio below

I’ve been in the hobby for over 10 years, I’m still getting used to calling it cosplay. I’ve been to most of the major conventions across the country. I’m part of the Heroes Alliance and Avengers Initiative, two non-profit organizations that give back thru charity functions, children hospital visits and such. Also I’ve worked on a few Fan Films and I’m a freelance artist attached to upcoming indie character Knight Seeker.

Please join “Amazing T” on Facebook by clicking HERE.

Attention Cosplayers from around the planet. If you would like to be featured on the Nuke The Fridge Dot Com website, send us 10 or more pictures plus a biography to eMail address nukedthefridge@yahoo.com EVERYONE IS WELCOME!!!!!