With the success of Joss Whedon’s “The Avengers,” Warner Bros. is desperate to put their own superhero team film out in the form of the “Justice League of America.” The problem is Warner Bros. has no idea how to get their horse out of the gate. The film seems doomed before it begins.

Writer Will Beall (“Gangster Squad”) wrote the initial screenplay, but that script has been scrapped. Apparently, it was just downright awful. It is the opinion of some sources that the film will be in turnaround and never happen, while others say Warner Bros will keep chugging along unwilling to admit defeat and throw in the towel.

Following in “The Avengers” footsteps, Beall’s script supposedly utilized the Ruler of Apokolips Darkseid. Darkseid is a DC Villain considered to be a heavy hitter who has a vast army and poses an ever present threat to Earth. Darkseid was such an inspiration that Marvel fashioned their villain Thanos after him. Thanos will appear in “The Avengers 2,” and possibly in “The Guardians of the Galaxy.”

With a terrific bad guy like Darkseid, what could be the problem? Beall’s script incorporated the five core members of the Justice League: Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, and Green Lantern, but the other members have been cut and added to and from the team at the will of studio executives. (The old saying: Too many cooks in the kitchen comes to mind.)

For the moment Warner Bros. is acquiescing on producing the project and they are waiting to see how well Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel” will fair at the box office. What this really boils down to is that a whole new script will have to be written.

Another problem for the Justice League production is the acquisition of a good quality director. No director will take the helm of a project unless a quality story is in place. It’s a classic case of Catch-22. Without a script or director the targeted 2015 release date for the film looks rather bleak.

