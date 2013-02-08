Although Ben Affleck says that he NEVER had a meeting with DC or Warner Bros to negotiate any involvement with a Justice League movie Latino Review writer, Elmayimbe, has tweeted out that he knows something different. According to his tweet Warner Bros not only at one point wanted Ben Affleck to direct the film they also wanted Affleck to play Batman.





FUN & FABULOUS FANBOY FACT OF THE DAY: DID YA KNOW WHEN AFFLECK WAS APPROACHED TO DIRECT JUSTICE LEAGUE THEY ALSO WANTED HIM TO PLAY BATMAN? — elmayimbe (@elmayimbe) February 8, 2013

Why is this possibly true? Latino-Review was the website that broke the news about Heath Ledger playing The Joker.

What are your thoughts?