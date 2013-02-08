506 SHARES Share Tweet

Take a look at a brand new featurette for DEAD MAN DOWN that stars Terrence Howard, Colin Farrell and Noomi Rapace.

Also, check out the new TV spot featuring the song “Breathe” by Fabolous.

DEAD MAN DOWN is an action thriller that stars Colin Farrell and Noomi Rapace as two strangers whose mutual desire for revenge draws them together and triggers an escalating trail of mayhem. The film, which also stars Academy Award-nominee Terrence Howard and Dominic Cooper, marks the American theatrical debut of director Niels Arden Oplev (the original The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo)

Opens in theaters on March 8 2013.