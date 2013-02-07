A source has sent this scoop about a standalone Star Wars film.

With Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy giving the nod to a standalone Yoda film, what’s next on the slate? Apparently, according to our source, both sides of the Force are getting equal access. With Yoda representing the light side of the Force, it’s only fair to show how the dark side gained its footing in the Republic through Naboo Senator Palpatine. Remember, he’s the guy who fights Mace Windu and is horribly disfigured before becoming Emperor of the newly christened Galactic Empire.

That’s right, Emperor Palpatine may get a standalone Star Wars origins film.

So, what might the film be about?

Beginning as a political aide on Naboo, the young Palpatine is able to manipulate events around him through the use of shrewd skill and genius. His abilities do not go unnoticed, and he is secretly taken under the wing of a Muun Dark Sith Lord named Darth Plagueis the Wise. Plagueis schools his apprentice Palpatine in the ways of the dark side and eventually christens his apprentice as Darth Sidious. Obsessed with eternal life, Plagueis is a master of midi-chlorian manipulation and it is believed that he created Anakin Skywalker. Feeling threatened by the prospect of a new and more powerful disciple replacing him, Sidious (Palpatine) murders Plagueis in his sleep and assumes the mantle as the new Dark Lord of the Sith. From this point on, Palpatine’s political ambitions slingshot to the forefront where he gains power without garnering notice from the Jedis.’

The real question is, will Ian McDiarmid reprise his role in some capacity in the film? Will Darth Plagueis be the catalyst in the creation of Anakin Skywalker? Can the audience expect to see the extensive training needed to become a true Sith Lord? One thing is for sure. The lines will be long at the theater for this one. If this proves to be true, Disney has truly hit a homerun here!

Until this is officially announced by the studios we treat this as a rumor. But if this ends up being true we would love to find out how Palpatine became such a bad ass!

Source: Nuke the Fridge