Ever since Disney acquired the rights to the Star Wars franchise rumors about the new films have been coming at a fever pace. We know for a fact that the ball is rolling on Star Wars Episode VII with J.J. Abrams taking the directors chair and kicking off a new trilogy. Yesterday we reported ( Via AICN ) that Yada has standalone film in the works. Plus Disney’s CEO Bob Iger says they are planning many Star Wars films in the future.

Now, according to Entertainment Weekly, a Star Wars spinoff film is in the works that will center on a young Boba Fett and Han Solo. The two rivals have been a fan favorite for many years but do you want to see a origins movie about them? Let us know.