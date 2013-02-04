250 SHARES Share Tweet

In a recent interview, director Michael Bay discussed the fourth installment in the Transformers franchise and how things will change for the new cast, despite of wanting to keep the continuity intact. The movie is set to begin filming in May. To kick things off, Bay discussed how he wanted to pare things down and redesign the entire look of the franchise.

“We’re going to start off smaller. There’s a brand new cast. To freshen the franchise we’ve redesigned everything from top to bottom. The history of the first three movies is still there, we start four years later and there’s a reason why we’re meeting a new cast.

Mark (Wahlberg) is really excited about it and it’s a great redesign. I said that 3 [which grossed $1.1 billion] was going to be my last one. Paramount was letting me do “Pain & Gain” and the Transformers ride was opening at Universal and it was bittersweet to think of passing it off. I wanted to set it up on a really sure footing and to bring someone else in on that, it would have been overwhelming.”

Set four years after the final battle in Chicago in “Transformers: Dark of the Moon,” Bay confirmed that the new Transformers is not a reboot.

“No, that’s wrong. We keep the Transformers the way they were, it’s just four years later. There’s a reason the Transformers are redesigned. We’re trying to broaden the franchise and give it more places to go.”

The untitled sci-fi/action/adventure “Transformers 4” is scheduled for a June 27, 2014 release. The film stars Mark Wahlberg, Nicola Peltz, Brenton Thwaites, and Jack Reynor. Ehren Kruger wrote the screenplay, while Michael Bay directs.

Sources: Forbes, IMDb