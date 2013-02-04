With the Superbowl television spot behind them, Marvel Studios has launched its official “Iron Man 3” website. The site allows fans to explore the world of Marvel Comics, the story for the film, wallpaper downloads for the iPad, iPhone, and Facebook. You can also view the trailer and the big game television spot. There are certainly lots of activities for the hardcore Iron Man fan. Check it out!

Here is the storyline for the film.

Marvel’s “Iron Man 3” pits brash-but-brilliant industrialist Tony Stark/Iron Man against an enemy whose reach knows no bounds (Mandarin). When Stark finds his personal world destroyed at his enemy’s hands, he embarks on a harrowing quest to find those responsible. This journey, at every turn, will test his mettle. With his back against the wall, Stark is left to survive by his own devices, relying on his ingenuity and instincts to protect those closest to him. As he fights his way back, Stark discovers the answer to the question that has secretly haunted him: does the man make the suit or does the suit make the man?

“Iron Man 3” is scheduled to open in theaters on May 3rd. The film stars Robert Downey, Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Kingsley, William Sadler, Don Cheadle, Rebecca Hall, Guy Pearce, Paul Bettany, Dale Dickey, James Badge Dale, Stan Lee, and Jon Favreau. Shane Black and Drew Pearce wrote the screenplay, based on characters created by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, Larry Lieber, and Don Heck. Shane Black directs.

Source: Marvel.com/IronMan3