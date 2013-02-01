Taking no chances, and with three weeks until its debut, Summit Entertainment is going after male audiences at the biggest game of the year. The action/drama/thriller “Snitch” will have a commercial spot during this Sunday’s Super Bowl XLVII game. Former WWE wrestling champion Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson stars in this story inspired by true events. Check it out!

Here is the storyline for the film.

A father goes undercover for the DEA in order to free his son who was imprisoned after being set up in a drug deal.

“Snitch” is schedule to open in theaters on February 22nd. The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Nadine Velazquez, Susan Sarandon, Jon Bernthal, Harold Perrineau, Michael Kenneth Williams, Barry Pepper, Benjamin Bratt, Melina Kanakaredes, Judd Lormand, Rafi Gavron, Kym Jackson, JD Pardo, Richard Cabral, and James Allen McCune. Justin Haythe and Ric Roman Waugh wrote the screenplay. Ric Roman Waugh directs.

Sources: comingsoon.net, IMDb

SHARE THIS Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Print

Email



LinkedIn

Pinterest



Pocket

