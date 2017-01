Zombies Attack in the new Spot for ‘World War Z’

The big game is this Sunday but the commercials keep on being released early. Check out the new ‘World War Z’ spot and tell us what you think.

Plot:

A U.N. employee is racing against time and fate, as he travels the world trying to stop the outbreak of a deadly Zombie pandemic.

World War Z opens in theaters on June 21. The movie is directed by Marc Forster and stars Brad Pitt, Mireille Enos, and David Morse.