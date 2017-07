350 SHARES Share Tweet

Plot:

After the crew of the Enterprise find an unstoppable force of terror from within their own organization, Captain Kirk leads a manhunt to a war-zone world to capture a one man weapon of mass destruction.

Star Trek Into Darkness opens in theaters on on May 17, 2013 and the film stars Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Cho, Karl Urban, Simon Pegg, Zoe Saldana, Alice Eve and Anton Yelchin.