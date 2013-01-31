300 SHARES Share Tweet

Check out the new trailer for Superman Unbound where The Man of Steel battles Brainiac and an army of robots all while still wearing red trunks.

Plot:, based on Geoff Johns’ 2008 Action Comics story arc, finds the Man of Steel squaring off against the planet-destroying alien machine, Brainiac, while balancing his responsibilities to Lois Lane and cousin Kara (Supergirl). The voice cast includes White Collar’s Matt Bomer as Superman, Fringe’s John Noble as Brainiac and Castle’s Stana Katic and Molly Quinn as Lois and Kara, respectively.

Superman Unbound is set to premiere at Wondercon this year then it will hit Blu-ray/DVD shortly thereafter.