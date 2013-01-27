Four and a half months from its worldwide debut, the “Man of Steel” is rapidly building anticipation, and this information just ups the ante. Filed under the rumor category, but with a very good base to stand on, a video has surfaced showing a street scene being shot in Chicago for the “Man of Steel.” Apparently, one of the principal actors (most likely Henry Cavill) is riding a bicycle when the camera pulls up to him and catches the rider looking around. As he glances to his right, there is a man wearing a gray suit, fedora, glasses, and carrying a brown leather briefcase. This is almost the same outfit the late Christopher Reeve wore as Clark Kent at the beginning of “Superman III.” Perhaps this is a subtle homage or nod to Reeve, or maybe this shot will be processed and the stand-in will have Reeve’s face superimposed using the latest state-of-the-art CGI. Check it out!

What do you think? Even though some people may find this to be a bit morbid, it looks like a loving tribute to Mr. Reeves. Also, it offers a smooth transition or passing of the torch to Cavill as the newest incarnation of Clark Kent/Superman. Kudos to Warner Bros., Zack Snyder, and Christopher Nolan for honoring an iconic film actor.

“Superman: Man of Steel” will open in theaters on June 14th, 2013. Actor Henry Cavill will play Clark Kent/Superman. Other members of the cast include Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, Antje Traue, Lawrence Fishburne, Russell Crowe, Ayelet Zurer, Henry Lennix, Christopher Meloni, Michael Kelly, and Richard Shiff. Charles Roven, Emma Thomas, Christopher Nolan and Deborah Snyder are producing the “Man of Steel.” The screenplay is written by David S. Goyer (“Batman Begins”), which is based on a story created by David S. Goyer and Christopher Nolan. Zack Snyder (“Watchmen,” “300”) directs.

Source: comicbook.com



