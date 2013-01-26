Good news for X-Men fans. Director Bryan Singer announced on his twitter account that actors Anna Paquin, Ellen Page, and Shawn Ashmore will reprise their roles as Rogue, Kitty Pryde, and Iceman in the upcoming “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” In addition, Singer tweeted a thank you to “X-Men: The Last Stand” director Brett Ratner. Read it here!

Bryan Singer‏@BryanSinger

Very excited to welcome #annapaquin, @ellenpage & @shawnrashmore to #XMen #DaysofFuturePast – thank you @BrettRatner for letting them live!

As for all three actors, since appearing in “X-Men: The Last Stand” seven years ago, they have moved on with their careers. Paquin has been starring in HBO’s “True Blood” series which just wrapped its fifth season, while Page has parlayed her pixieish looks into a highly successful film career. As for Ashmore, he keeps a busy schedule by guest starring in various film and television roles.

Here is the plot for the film in more detail:

The storyline alternates between present day, in which the X-Men fight Mystique’s Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, and a future timeline caused by the X-Men’s failure to prevent the Brotherhood from assassinating Senator Robert Kelly. In this future universe, Sentinels (giant mutant-hunting robots) rule the United States, and mutants live in internment camps. The present-day X-Men are forewarned of the possible future by a future version of their teammate Kitty Pryde, whose mind traveled back in time and possessed her younger self to warn the X-Men. She succeeds in her mission and returns to the future, but despite her success, the future timeline still exists as an alternative timeline rather than as the actual future.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” comes to theaters on July 18, 2014. The film stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman, Anna Paquin, and Ellen Page. Simon Kinberg and Matthew Vaughn wrote the screenplay, which is adapted from the comic book story written by Chris Claremont and John Byrne. The film is directed by Bryan Singer.

Sources: wikipedia.org, twitter, huffingtonpost

