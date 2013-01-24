With “The Expendables 2” grossing over $300 million worldwide, plans are in the works for a third installment. With action star Sylvester Stallone orchestrating behind the scenes, he’ll keep making these films as long as audiences want to see them. “The Expendables 3” is slated to begin principal photography in September of this year with a 2014 debut to follow. “Expendable” alum Dolph Lundgren has confirmed that actors Nicolas Cage, Jackie Chan, and Wesley Snipes are on the “wanted” list to appear in the third film.

In a recent on-line interview this is what Lundgren had to say concerning the shooting schedule.

“No, I don’t think it will be until this fall. That is what I have heard. I am doing this other thing. I have this TV series, it’s called Rescue 3. It’s an action series. We are rescuing people…Or killing them, which is the case here today…I play the leader of this unit in California that saves people. We use choppers, and life guards. The coast guard…I have to do that first. That takes six or seven months out of this year. I will be done in September. From what I understand, they won’t even have The Expendables 3 ready until the fall. To go. It may work out that I can do both this year.”

Is the script ready?

“It isn’t. I haven’t seen it. I know they are working on it, but I haven’t seen anything. I’ll find out what it is in a couple of months.”

Lundgren also discussed collaborating on the screenplay with Sylvester Stallone, noting that the story is usually the least of his concerns.

“I let him go at it first. He kind of knows me creatively, and personally, because we’ve worked together quite a bit. So I will usually read the script, and then I will add a few comments about this or that. He knows all of the actors that are in the piece, and there are so many characters involved. They all want to be involved, and everyone wants to have a little something special to do. So, he tries to satisfy that. He’s done a great job so far. And I trust him. I usually add a few comments, and he is open to that. Yeah, if everything works out…All these other variables…Then I am not that worried about the script, really.”

Finally, he commented about the recent casting rumors.

“I don’t know anything for sure. I know…I have heard that they do want Wesley Snipes. They want Jackie Chan, Nicolas Cage, I have heard too. But we don’t know want is going on just yet. All of those are pretty great names. They are good actors, and I think the fans would love to see them in there, with the rest of us, for sure. Yeah.”

Who do you think should star in the third “Expendables” film?

“The Expendables 3” is in development and is slated to start filming this September and is expected to open in theaters sometime in 2014. The film stars Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, and Nicolas Cage. Avi Lerner will produce. No director has been assigned to the project at this time.

